Mumbai, January 9: Nearly 30 residents from Kalvad, Bondgaon, and Hingna villages in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, have been affected by sudden and severe hair loss, leading to baldness. The three villages, located in Shegaon taluka, have reported cases of this alarming condition, which has sparked panic among the locals.

In response to these complaints, the Zilla Parishad's health department has initiated a survey to investigate the cause. Health officials are focusing on the possibility of water contamination as a potential trigger for this widespread issue, though further investigation is ongoing. Hair Fall and Hair Thinning in Women: Expert Lays down Precautionary Measures and Diet Tips to Prevent Hair Loss.

Health officials are now testing water samples from the affected villages to investigate potential contamination. District Health Officer Amol Geete shared that most of the cases appear to be caused by a fungal infection on the scalp, which leads to hair loss was quoted as saying by India Today. ‘Ganjepan Ka Ilaaz 20 Rupaye Me’: Chaos in Meerut as Bald Men Rush for Alleged Hair Growth Medicine Priced at INR 20; Video Goes Viral.

Geete mentioned that after receiving initial reports, a skin specialist and an epidemiologist were sent for a primary assessment. “Almost all cases show signs of a fungal infection,” he explained. Additionally, water testing for heavy metals will be conducted, as they may contribute to the fungal problem. Skin samples from a few individuals will also be sent for further analysis at Akola Medical College.

Shegaon Health Officer Dr Deepali Bahekar mentioned that medical treatment for the affected individuals has already begun based on their symptoms, and consultation with skincare specialists is also being sought for further guidance.

