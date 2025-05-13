Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Kali Thanda village in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday to meet he family of martyred soldier Murali Naik

The Former CM will spend time with the family.

Murali Naik was killed in the line of duty during the cross border firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier on May 9, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to the army jawan.

According to an official release from the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of the young soldier from Ananthapuram district.

Naidu spoke with Murali's parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and assured them of the state government's support.

He praised Murali's invaluable service in the army over the past two years and called on everyone to stand united with patriotism and vigilance.CM Naidu also urged everybody to observe two minutes of silence in honour of Murali Naik's sacrifice.

Meanwhile, family of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, another jawan who lost his life in the cross-border shelling that took place in RS Pura, will be given Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia, as per a release.

The family will be given Rs 50 lakh-Rs 29 lakh from the Bihar Chief Minister's fund and Rs 21 lakh from the State government.

India targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), not only avenged the attack but also redefined India's policy against terrorism through a blend of military precision, strategic innovation, and global diplomacy through the Operation Sindoor.

The nine terrorist camps destroyed were key operational centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strikes penetrated deep into Pakistan, including Punjab province and high-risk areas like Bahawalpur, where even the US had hesitated to deploy drones. The operation showcased India's willingness to intrude into Pakistan's heartland, attacking hundreds of kilometres inside its territory and signalling that neither the Line of Control (LoC) nor Pakistan's interior would be safe for terrorists or their supporters. (ANI)

