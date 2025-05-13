Mumbai, May 13: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the Class 10th board result today on May 13. The results were declared during a press conference at 11 AM, where officials also announced key statistics, including overall pass percentage, which stands at 94.10%, and gender wise performance. Students who appeared for the Class 10 exam earlier this year can now access the scorecard online at the MSBSHSE official website at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE Releasing Maharashtra Board Results for 10th Class Today at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

As per the board, the girl students have yet again outperformed boys with a pass rate of 96.14%. Students can also view their marks via results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, the Class 10 exams were held from February 21 to March 17. The exams were held in two shifts, with the first shift starting from 11 AM to 2 PM, while the second shift exams were conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. With the results now available, let's know the steps to check your scorecard online. Haryana Board Result 2025: HBSE Likely To Announce Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th Board Exam Results Soon at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Check Marks.

Steps To Check Maharashtra SSC Results Online:

Visit any one of the official websites at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Click on the link “Maharashtra SSC Result 2025”.

Provide your roll number and mother’s first name (as per your hall ticket).

After entering the required information, click on "Submit" or "View Result".

Your result will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully and download or print the mark sheet for future reference.

Steps To Check Maharashtra SSC Results via Digilocker

Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Use your mobile number or Aadhaar number to log in. If you're new, complete the registration process.

Click on "Education" and select Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education from the list.

Choose "SSC Marksheet 2025" or the relevant result option.

Provide your roll number and mother’s name exactly as mentioned in your admit card.

Once your credentials are verified, your digital mark sheet will appear.

Once students have checked scores, they can apply for marks verification, answer sheet photocopies and re-evaluation, starting May 14, with the last date being May 18. Students seeking to apply for the supplementary exam can do so by visiting the aforementioned websites, with the application process set to begin on May 15. Students are advised to keep their result copies for reference, and those needing any assistance can visit the official Maharashtra State Board websites or contact their schools for further information.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).