Budaun (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) The son of a former BSP MLA was arrested for allegedly putting up an objectionable post on social media against a Hindu deity, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR in this regard was lodged at Alapur police station here.

Inspector Haripal Singh Balyan said a case has been registered against one Abu Talha, son of former BSP MLA from Shekhupur Assembly, for spreading religious hatred and hurting religious sentiments.

The accused is under arrest and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Several right-wing Hindu organisations objected to the post and reached out to district and state authorities seeking strict action against the accused.

