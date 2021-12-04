Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah passed away here on Saturday.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

He was 88.

Also Read | CIDCO Gets Blanket NOC From AAI on Height of Buildings in Navi Mumbai Airport Rehabilitation Area.

Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital here after he fell ill this morning, Congress sources said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders condoled the death of Rosaiah. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana paid homage to the late leader.

The Chief Minister, who visited Rosaiah's house in Hyderabad and paid his tributes, instructed the officials to conduct the funeral of the departed leader with State honours, an official press release said.

The State government also declared three days of mourning, it said. The funeral would be held on Sunday afternoon.

Congress sources said Rosaiah's mortal remains would be kept at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Telangana, on Sunday to enable party leaders and workers to pay their last respects. Expressing grief over the demise of Rosaiah, Congress leaders in Telangana recalled his stellar contributions to party and in successive Congress governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh. PCC president A Revanth Reddy, who was in Delhi to attend Parliament session, returned to Hyderabad to pay tributes to the veteran leader. Rosaiah had the unique distinction of presenting the State budget for 15 times, Revanth Reddy said. The Congress leaders observed two-minute silence at Gandhi Bhavan in Rosaiah's memory.

Rosaiah's political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 3 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy till November 25 in 2009. He had a challenging time as the Chief Minister in view of political developments following the sudden demise of charismatic YSR in a chopper crash and the separate Telangana agitation gaining momentum. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Narasaraopet in Andhra in 1999, Congress sources said. He had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)