Pune, December 4: In an incident of online fraud, an elderly man was duped for Rs 3.16 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The man is a resident of the Sahakarnagar area of Pune. The fraudsters cheated the 65-year-old man by promising high returns on investment through an online commission platform. The Cyber crooks duped the man between August 2 and August 5 this year. Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

A police complaint was filed by the man on Thursday. According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim received a text message four months ago. In the message, the fraudsters promised good returns on investments through the online commission platform.

The fraudster sent a link to a man and asked him to fill in his details. He then told the elderly man to pay Rs 200 as initial fees. Initially, the man received Rs 180 as commission. The cyber crook then asked him to invest higher amounts to earn more money.

The man then invested Rs 3.16 lakh in the next three days. However, he did not get any returns. Upon realising that he was being duped, the elderly man approached the police. In the preliminary investigation, t was found out that the accused used a mobile number from Karnataka. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

“The amounts were transferred to bank accounts in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh,” reported the media house quoting Police inspector (PI) Yunus Mulani of the Sahakarnagar police as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

