Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has announced his decision to join Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Dhangekar described his decision to leave the Congress as an emotional and challenging choice, marking the end of his decade-long association with the party in the city.

Also Read | Thali Prices: Price of Vegetarian Thali Drops by 1% While Non-Veg Thali Surges by 6% in February 2025, Says Crisil Report.

Dhangekar contested the Lok Sabha from Pune city seat and the Assembly elections from Kasbapeth seat last year. On the Kasbapeth seat, he was opposed by two of his Congress colleagues Kamal Vyavhare and Mukhtar Shaikh. Kamala Vyavhare had also contested against him as an independent whereas Mukhtaar withdrew his nomination after intervention from seniors of the party.

Reacting to Ravindra Dhangekar's decision, senior Congress leader from Pune, Mukhtar Shaikh, expressed his concerns about the party's internal dynamics. He stated that long-time party workers like himself, who have been dedicated for over 40 years, are often overlooked when it comes to assigning responsibilities. Instead, leaders like Dhangekar, who joined the party later, are given priority.

Also Read | Sam Pitroda in Trouble: Case Filed Against Congress Overseas Chief and Others in Special Anti-Land Grabbing Court.

Shaikh revealed that this was the reason they had opposed Dhangekar's candidature during the Assembly elections. He urged the party's top leadership to reconsider their approach to strengthening and prioritizing loyal, long-serving members. According to him, the current trend of prioritizing newcomers who later leave the party not only demoralizes senior workers but also weakens the party's overall position in the political arena.

Explaining his move, Dhangekar highlighted the importance of being in power to address the needs of his constituents effectively. "In a democracy, power is essential to serve the common people. After discussions with my supporters and constituents, I realized that without power, it was challenging to resolve their issues," he said.

Dhangekar also praised Eknath Shinde's leadership and his role in facilitating development work in his constituency during Dhangekar's tenure as an MLA. He revealed that he had met with Shinde and Minister Uday Samant multiple times before making his decision. "They encouraged me to join their party and work with them for the betterment of the people," he added.

Meanwhile Shisvena Pune City President Pramod Bhangire said, "We welcome him if he joins the party ..it's good for the Shiv Sena as it's expanding in Pune." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)