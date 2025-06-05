New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Former Delhi High Court chief justice Gokal Chand Mittal, who retired in March 1995, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 years, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association said.

"With profound grief and sorrow, it is to inform that Justice G C Mittal, former chief justice of Delhi and Rajasthan high courts and acting chief justice of this high court has left for his heavenly abode today, i.e., June 5 2025. Cremation shall take place tomorrow at around 11 am at Electric Crematorium, Sector-25, Chandigarh," the bar association said in a statement.

Justice Mittal, who was born on March 4, 1933, after studying law was enrolled as an advocate in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 10, 1956 and practised mostly on the civil side of the high court in Chandigarh.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 19, 1979 and was made a permanent judge on June 10, 1982.

Justice Mittal was appointed as the chief justice of the Delhi High Court on August 5, 1991 and he retired on March 4, 1991.

