Faridabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Haryana minister Kartar Singh Bhadana on Monday floated a new outfit in an apparent bid to regain his lost political ground.

Bhadana, a Gurjar leader, has named his outfit "17 Sutriya Sangarsh Samiti", which represents the 17 demands he wants the next government to implement in the state.

The demands include higher Minimum Support Price to farmer for various crops, high paying jobs for youth, minimum wages of Rs 25,000 per month for skilled and Rs 15,000 per month for unskilled workers, minimum Rs 25,000 wages per month and fixed working hours for members of Valmiki community, housing for all, a government hospital in each district and 300 units of free electricity.

Bhadana, who is currently associated with the Bahujan Samaj Party, said he will support any party that agrees to his outfit's demands.

"My objective is to improve people's living standards and bring 'Ram Rajya' in the real sense. Our samiti will support only that political party which agrees to implement our 17 demands. All political parties will listen to us if the people are with us," he said.

The former minister said he will launch his campaign in all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state from next Sunday.

Bhadana had contested elections from four states -- Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh -- from various political parties and was thrice elected to the assemblies of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In 1996, he was elected MLA from Haryana's Samalkha constituency on a Haryana Vikas Party ticket. He later switched over to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and became a minister in 1999. The next year, he contested the Assembly polls from INLD from the same constituency and became an MLA for the second time.

In the 2004 general election, Bhadana contested on a BJP ticket from Rajasthan's Dausa Lok Sabha constituency against Congress leader Sachin Pilot and lost.

In 2012, he contested from Uttar Pradesh's Khatauli Assembly constituency on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket and won the election. In 2017, the RLD fielded him from the same constituency but he lost.

