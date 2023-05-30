Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar has died. According to reports, Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar was 48-years-old. His last rites will take place tomorrow. Balu Dhanorkar was suffering from kidney stone. Dhanorkar, the parliamentarian from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on May 27. He was airlifted to Delhi from Nagpur by an air ambulance on May 28 for further medical treatment. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress’ Jalandhar MP Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Says Party Leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Congress MP Suresh Alias Balu Dhanorkar Dies:

