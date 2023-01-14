Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said.

Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.

Bajwa, who was also at the yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

