Patna, Sep 10 (PTI) Mohammad Asfar Ahmad, son of a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC, has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with senior police officers inside a police station here.

Asfar Ahmad, along with his supporters, allegedly misbehaved with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (town), Ashok Kumar, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pirbahore police station, Sabih-ul-Haq, when they refused to release a local shopkeeper from police custody on Friday, a police officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Witnesses Noisy Ganpati Visarjan After Gap of Two Years, Noise Levels Touch 120 dB in City.

Asfar Ahmad, a former Patna Municipal Corporation councillor, is the son of former RJD MLC Anwar Ahmad.

“Asfar Ahmad reportedly manhandled policemen and abused them when they objected to releasing Mohammad Sarfaraj, who was detained for interrogation in a case related to attacking a police team leading to grievous injury of a constable on Thursday night. Asfar was arrested for misbehaving with police”, Manavjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-Patna) told PTI.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Student in Vizianagaram Crosses River Without Any Conveyance to Appear in Exam; Watch Viral Video.

Meanwhile, his father Anwar Ahmad also reached the police station and started demanding his son's release, said the SSP.

Reacting to the incident, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, told reporters, “Is it not jungle raj ? Ruling party leaders are threatening government officials and misbehaving with them in the state, but our chief minister claims that there is no ‘jungle raj' in the state”.

However, Bihar RJD spokesperson, Shakti Singh Yadav, told newspersons, “Anwar Ahmad is no longer associated with the RJD. He was sacked from the party almost seven years ago for anti-party activities. Maintaining law and order has been the top priority of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Officials have been directed to take strict action against those who take law into their own hands”. PTI PKD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)