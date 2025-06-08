New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Adish C Aggarwala has penned a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a release said on Sunday.

The book titled 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster' provides a comprehensive analysis of the legal revolution during Modi's three terms, it said.

"As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes an unprecedented 11 consecutive years in office, the spotlight has largely been on his transformative impact in politics, economics, social equity, citizen welfare, national security, and governance.

"Yet, one crucial area that has received relatively limited attention is the remarkable evolution of India's legal landscape under his leadership," the release said.

