Hyderabad, June 08: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the AP EAPCET 2025 results today, June 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check and download their results and rank cards from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2025 examinations were conducted in May. The Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance tests took place on May 19 and 20, while the Engineering exam was held from May 21 to May 27. The Engineering paper comprised 160 multiple-choice questions — 80 from Mathematics, 40 each from Physics and Chemistry. Similarly, the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper also had 160 questions — 80 from Biology (divided equally between Botany and Zoology), and 40 each from Physics and Chemistry. COMEDK Result 2025 Out at comedk.org: COMEDK Releases Undergraduate Entrance Test Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Each question in both streams carried one mark, with no negative marking. The registration process for the entrance test concluded on April 24, and admit cards were made available on May 12, 2025. JEE Advanced AAT Results 2025 Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IIT Kanpur Releases JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Result, Know Steps To Check.

How to Download AP EAPCET 2025 Result

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the “AP EAPCET 2025” tab.

Click on the link for AP EAPCET Results 2025.

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

View and download your result and rank card.

Take a printout for future reference.

For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official APSCHE website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).