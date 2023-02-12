Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Gwalior Crime Branch and Gole temple police have arrested four people for allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

According to officials, the police received an information about some miscreants carrying weapons in a car near Katare farm at Bhind road.

Also Read | Amit Shah Should Disclose What is Wrong with Kerala, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the basis of information, Gwalior SP formed a special team of Crime Branch and Gole temple.

The information was verified and the police teams reached Katare Farm Bhind Road late at night, where a Swift car without registration plate was found parked.

Also Read | Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

One of the miscreants was seen standing outside the vehicle and he was explaining to each other the plan of committing a robbery at someone's place.

Meanwhile, seeing the police, the miscreant standing outside the car escaped by taking advantage of the dark and geographical situation.

A police team chased him but he could not be caught, while the other team laid siege to the car and four people sitting inside were caught on the spot.

The miscreants in the car also tried to run away but seeing the police cordon, they could not run away.

On asking for the name and address of the four miscreants caught by the police team, the persons were found to be residents of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On interrogation, it was found that the four arrested miscreants had gathered at Katare Farm in Machhand district Bhind to commit robbery at a businessman's place.

8 live cartridges in a pistol 32 bore magazine, one country-made katta 315 bore loaded and one live cartridge, 7 live cartridges in a pistol 32 bore magazine were also seized from their possession.

On searching the White Swift car which was without front and rear number plates, a country-made katta of 315 bores was found kept in polythene under the driver's seat and a packet of chilli powder was also found in the car.

The number plates were removed so that the number of the car did not come in any camera.

The act of the said miscreants is punishable under Section 399, 402 of the IPC. 11, 13 of the MPDPK Act and 25, 27 of the Ordnance Act.

Several cases of robbery, dacoity and theft were registered against the arrested miscreants in Police Station Old Cantonment, Kampu, Murar, Hastinapur in District Gwalior and Jaura, Bamor, District Mandla, Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) in Morena District.

The arrested miscreants are being interrogated in relation to other incidents of loot and dacoity.

The five miscreants who were caught were conspiring to rob the Galla trader of Machhand police station Raun district Bhind. For this, the miscreants had already done a recce of the businessman, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)