Ranchi, February 12: The Ramgarh Assembly constituency is all set to undergo polls as the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023 along with five other Assembly constituencies across the country on January 18. With less than two weeks left for the polls, all the parties have swung into action to win the assembly seat.

The Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023 would be a litmus test for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance as the trio has so far won four by-polls consecutively in the past three years. BJP, which was overthrown in 2019 after ruling the state since 2005, will be hoping to swoop in the assembly seat. Jharkhand: 18 Candidates in Fray for Ramgarh By-poll.

Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023 Polling and Result Dates:

The polling for the Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023 would be held on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2 and the results of the Ramgarh by-polls would be announced on the same day. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Tamil Nadu Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

Why Ramgarh By-Election 2023 Was Necessitated:

The by-election was necessitated after the sitting Congress MLA Mamta Devi was disqualified following her conviction in December last year in the Gola police firing case of 2016. She was awarded a punishment of five years imprisonment.

Ramgarh Assembly By-Election 2023 Candidates:

With no candidates backing out till the last date for withdrawal of named on Friday, it has now been fixed that a total of 18 candidates will enter the fray for the Ramgarh by-election. The JMM-Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan has named Bajrang Mahto, husband of Mamta Devi, as their candidate. To face Mahto, the BJP-AJSU alliance has fielded Sunita Chaudhary for the upcoming Ramgarh by-poll.

In Ramgarh Assembly Election 2019, Mamta Devi received over 99,000 votes, while Sunita Choudhary of the Ajsu, who is also the wife of Lok Sabha MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary got 71,226 votes. Sitting in third place, BJP’s Rananjay Kumar polled 31,874 votes.

