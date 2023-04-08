Tirupati, Apr 8 (PTI) Police arrested four persons accused of murdering an Andhra Pradesh techie recently, who was striving to amicably resolve an extra-marital affair dispute involving his younger brother.

Batte Rupinjaya, Peta Gopinath Reddy, Appana Ramesh and Appana Kumar were arrested while Chanikya Pratap is still on the run, a police official said on Saturday.

Police swooped on the accused hiding near a Shiva temple by a hillock in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district.

"This murder was a premeditated one. Nagaraju was murdered and put in the front seat of the car, doused with petrol and set ablaze, " the official said.

It was alleged that Nagaraju's brother Purushottam was in an alleged extra-marital affair with Ripunjaya's wife.

Nagaraju hails from Brahmanapalli village, Veduru Kuppam mandal in Chittoor district. The crime occurred in Tirupati district.

