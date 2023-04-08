Hardoi, April 08: A bizarre incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi where a man was hospitalised in a Medical College after he claimed a snake bit him in a private area while he was defecating. The man further claimed that the snake has entered his body through his private part.

According to a report in India Today, the man who has been identified as Mahendra, reached a Hardoi hospital in the middle of the night complaining of stomach pain. He told doctors that he was defecating in the open when the snake entered his body. Tamil Nadu Man Bites Off Snake’s Head Over ‘Revenge’, Three Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Mahendra with his family had reached at the Medical College Emergency of Hardoi on Monday at 8:15 p.m and reported that he had gone in the open to take a dump when he was bitten by a black snake, and the poisonous serpent then entered the stomach through the private area. Mahendra is a resident of Baniyani Purwa village in the Dehat Kotwali area. Bihar: 'Smart' Family Takes King Cobra to Hospital After Snake Bites Girl in Saran, Know Why (Watch Video).

The doctors at the hospital examined every part of his body, but they found no snakes. However, the victim was treated and given painkillers.

Despite the medical staff's reassurance, Mahendra's family members insisted on transferring him to another hospital for a second opinion.

Dr. Sher Singh, who worked in the medical college's emergency room, said the patient appeared to be under the influence of drugs. When using the same intoxicants, stomach pain occasionally begins. When he was intoxicated and under the influence of some substance, he spoke likewise to his family members.

Mahendra’s CT scan was performed the next morning and it was found to be normal. The doctor further said that the man's wound was caused by a piece of wood that struck him while he was defecating.

