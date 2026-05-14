India News | Four Assam Ministers Allocated Portfolios in Newly Inducted Council of Ministers Headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 (ANI): Four ministers in the Assam government were allocated portfolios on Thursday, formally setting the stage for the new Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. With the allocation of portfolios to Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora, Rameswar Teli, and Charan Boro, the new ministerial team has officially begun its administrative responsibilities in the state.

According to an official announcement, Ajanta Neog has been assigned the departments of Women and Child Development as well as Tourism.

Also Read | Bihar Mock Drill: Blackout in Patna As 6 Districts Participate in Massive Civil Defence Exercise.

Atul Bora has been given a wide range of responsibilities, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of the Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise.

Rameswar Teli will handle Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare departments.

Also Read | Shimla Traffic Fines 2026: Himachal Pradesh Hikes Penalties up to INR 15,000 for Driving on Restricted Roads, Imprisonment Provisions Added.

Charan Boro has been entrusted with Transport and the Welfare of Bodoland.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government in Assam took the oath on May 12.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Assam Laxman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP President Nitin Nabin, along with top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and other senior dignitaries.

According to an official statement, the swearing-in ceremony turned into one of the largest political gatherings ever witnessed in Northeast India, reflecting Assam's growing prominence on the national stage.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a landslide victory in the Assam Assembly elections, securing its third consecutive term in the state.

The BJP-led NDA secured a strong mandate in the state, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)