Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) Four more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 174 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,20,792, an official said.

So far, the infection has claimed 3,694 lives in the state.

Also Read | #WATCH Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal Designed on the Theme of Dubai Skyscraper Burj … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Meanwhile, 95 patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The state currently has 1,312 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

The number of recoveries has reached 2,15,769, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)