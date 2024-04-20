Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a tragic incident in Gurugram, a crematorium wall collapsed in the Arjun Nagar area, resulting in the loss of four lives, including a young girl.

The incident occurred when the wall facing Arjun Nagar collapsed, trapping four individuals and two children beneath its debris.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police team from Arjun Nagar swiftly responded to the scene. Tragically, despite their efforts, one child and three others succumbed to their injuries before they could be rescued.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Tanya, 70-year-old Devi Dayal, 54-year old Manoj Gaba, and 52-year old Krishna Kumar.

One injured person, identified as Deepa Pradhan, a resident of Arjun Nagar is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the causes of the incident, and the police team is ensuring that all necessary legal procedures are followed. Postmortems will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death. (ANI)

