Gurugram, April 20: Four persons, including a minor girl, died while two others were injured after a bankside wall at a cremation ground in Gurugram's Madanpuri area collapsed at around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Tanya (11), Devi Dayal alias Pappu (70), Manoj Gaba (54), and Krishan Kumar (52). The two injured persons, identified as Khushboo and Deepa Pradhan, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The locals alleged that the wall of the cremation ground was not permanent, and was fixed with mud. It collapsed after wood stacked on one side of the wall collapsed on it, resulting in the tragic incident. In a CCTV footage, four persons could be seen sitting on the other side of the wall when it collapsed. Gurugram Wall Collapse: Five Workers Fear Trapped After Temple Wall Collapses (Watch Video).

Wall Collapses at Cremation Ground in Gurugram

#WATCH | Haryana: Four people, including a child, died when the walls of a crematorium collapsed on them in Arjun Nagar, Gurugram today. Their postmortem is being done. Police investigation is underway and further action will be taken. pic.twitter.com/5ezomHRd3K — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Some locals present on the spot immediately pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted them to the hospital with the help of the police. "The matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

