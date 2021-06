Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 21 (PTI) Four idols were stolen from a Jain temple in Amba Vihar here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

Some unidentified men entered Digamber Panchavati temple through a window and stole the idols, the police said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)