Hardoi (UP), May 14 (PTI) Four people were killed and 10 injured when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle on the Lucknow-Hardoi road here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the Sandila Kotwali police station area when the mini bus hit the bike riders and overturned into a roadside ditch.

Those killed, including two women and a child, were travelling on the motorcycle, police said, adding that about 10 bus passengers suffered minor injuries.

According to ASP Anil Kumar Yadav, those killed have been identified as Ashish (32), Sushma (25), Sarla (37) and Ruhi (2).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the accident.

