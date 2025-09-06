New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): A multi-storey dilapidated building collapsed near the Badarpur border bypass area in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at the Badarpur police station around 1:35 PM regarding the incident.

The building, located at Plot No. 2A, Pocket AB, Badarpur Extension, near Indira Nursery, had a basement and four storeys. It came down due to its dilapidated condition, they said.

Upon receiving information, Police, fire brigade teams, PCR vans, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Power supply of the area was also snapped, and other safety measures were taken, officials said.

No casualties or injuries to anyone have been reported so far, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

