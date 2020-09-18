New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Patiala House Court has sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act on September 14, to police custody for six days.

Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces to Set Up India's Biggest Film City in Noida.

He was produced before the court on September 15. The police said his bail application is listed for September 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)