New Delhi, November 17: The Delhi Police is facing a total of 9,248 vacancies across ranks ranging from Constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Additional DCP, even as the current strength of the force stands at 92,044 personnel, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) shared input with the Rajya Sabha, including the overall rank-wise sanctioned strength and vacancies in the Delhi Police, as of November 30, 2025.

According to the data, the sanctioned strength for DCP and Additional DCP posts is 60, of which 13 are vacant. In the Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) of Additional DCP, against a sanctioned strength of 54 officers, 15 positions remain unfilled. At the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level, 125 posts are vacant out of a sanctioned strength of 346. The Delhi Police has 1,453 sanctioned Inspector posts, with 108 vacancies, while among Sub-Inspectors, 1,039 posts are vacant against a sanctioned strength of 8,087. India Fenced over 93% Border with Pakistan, Nearly 80% with Bangladesh.

The force has a sanctioned strength of 7,320 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, of which 300 posts are currently vacant. At the Head Constable level, 3,057 posts are vacant out of 23,724 sanctioned posts. Similarly, among Constables, 4,591 vacancies exist against a sanctioned strength of 50,946. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, raised by Trinamool Congress MP Prakash Chik Baraik. Fake Ointment Racket Busted in Ghaziabad: Delhi Police Bust Racket Manufacturing Counterfeit Ointments, Including Betnovate; 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Rai's reply further mentions that "the government noted that vacancies are a dynamic process, arising due to retirements, promotions, resignations, and other factors, and their filling is a continuous exercise." "Vacant posts are regularly reported to recruiting agencies, and appointments are made after completion of the recruitment process, which includes written examinations, physical tests, and medical examinations," the MoS added in his response when asked about the rank-wise total sanctioned strength and vacancies under Delhi Police.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)