Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a racket involved in the manufacturing and supply of counterfeit medicines in Ghaziabad. Fake medicines and ointments worth INR 2.3 crore were seized during a raid. The crime branch also arrested two accused, Gaurav Bhagat and Vishal Gupta, for their alleged involvement in the racket. During the raid, a large quantity of counterfeit ointments was recovered, including Betnovate C and Clob G, both used to treat skin ailments. A team from the Crime Branch also raided the factory where the fake medicines were manufactured. Drug Racket Busted: Delhi Police Crime Branch Busts Spurious Drug Racket, Illegal Unit Unearthed; 2 Arrested.
Delhi Police Bust Racket Manufacturing Counterfeit Ointments, Including Betnovate
दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच ने गाजियाबाद में नकली दवा फैक्ट्री पकड़ी है। 2 आरोपी गौरव भगत और श्रीराम उर्फ विशाल गुप्ता गिरफ्तार हैं !!
स्किन रोग में काम आने वाली बेटनोबेट जैसी क्रीम भी नकली बनाई जा रही थी। 2.30 करोड़ का माल जब्त हुआ। उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में सप्लाई थी। pic.twitter.com/3M3SfPOpOr
— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 15, 2025
