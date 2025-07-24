By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat held a significant meeting on Thursday with prominent Muslim intellectuals, muftis, and maulanas from across the country at Haryana Bhavan.

Also Read | PM Modi in UK: Forces With Extremist Ideology Cannot Be Allowed To Misuse Democratic Freedom, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This dialogue program was organised with the aim of promoting national unity, social harmony, and collaborative efforts in the field of education.

The meeting focused particularly on the current state of the Indian madrasa education system, possibilities for its reform, and strategies to inclusively integrate it with mainstream education. Emphasis was also laid on the need to connect Muslim youth with modern, employment-oriented education.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Indian Army Personnel Rapes Woman, Threatens To Leak Victim’s Nude Photos After Promising To Help Her Husband Get Bail; Arrested.

During the meeting, Mohan Bhagwat made it clear that the RSS and the ideology of Hindutva are not against any religion or community. He stated, "Muslims are as respected citizens of this country as anyone else. India belongs to all of us, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve its unity, integrity, and sovereignty."

He stressed that communal harmony, dialogue, and cooperation are the true strengths of India, and that it is imperative to work together to eliminate misconceptions and extremism from society. "Differences may exist," he said, "but there should not be discord in hearts."

Several Muslim representatives also shared their views, stating that such open dialogue and transparency are the paths that will take the country forward. They appreciated the RSS's efforts to engage with the Muslim community and expressed confidence that this dialogue would yield positive results in the future.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a joint resolution was adopted to deepen mutual cooperation and trust, affirming a shared commitment to take India forward through education, values, and development by including all sections of society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)