Kolkata, July 24: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a married woman was allegedly raped by an Indian army personnel in Kolkata. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the accused. Cops said that the accused allegedly raped and threatened the woman after promising to get bail for her husband, who is in jail.

According to a report in India Today, the accused has been identified as Monibur Rahman (34). Cops said that Rahman introduced himself to the woman as an Indian Army personnel and promised to use his influence to help her husband get bail, who is in jail in another case. Later, the accused allegedly raped the woman, a housewife, at a luxury hotel in Kolkata's Park Street area. Kolkata Shocker: Jewellery Shop Manager Hacked to Death After Fight Breaks Out as Garbage-Loaded Truck Hits Shop; Killer Absconding.

The woman also told cops that the accused forcibly started to live with her and threatened to leak her nude photos and make them viral. It is reported that the alleged threat was made in 2024. While investigating the incident, the police arrested Monibur, who is said to be serving as a sepoy in the Indian Army.

The accused was booked and arrested for rape and criminal intimidation under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In a separate incident, the Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly threatening to kill Andheri (West) MLA Ameet Satam. The accused has been identified as Neelkanth Mandal. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Pose As Fashion Photographers, Blackmail and Rape Woman After Forcing Them To Participate in Nude Photoshoots.

Police officials said that the Mandal allegedly called up Satam on his mobile phone and threatened him. Cops tracked Mandal through technical analysis of phone calls and arrested him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

