Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) The iconic doctrine of Sree Narayana Guru--One Caste, One Religion, One God for Man, which encapsulates the spirit of universal brotherhood, has gained renewed global recognition.

Pope Francis, while addressing the faith leaders and representatives gathered on Saturday at the Vatican, highlighted the Guru's teachings as profoundly relevant in today's world, marked by rising intolerance and divisiveness.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP of Attempting To Divide Society by Holding Surveys at Every Mosque, Says 'Saffron Party Disregarding RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Mandir-Masjid Advice'.

Sree Narayana Guru first articulated this revolutionary philosophy on August 28, 1921, rooted in the principles of Advaita Vedanta.

According to the Sivagiri Math, which he founded, the Guru envisioned a practical, inclusive spiritual approach to everyday life.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Picks Jitendra Awhad As Party Group Leader in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Born in 1854 as Nanu to Madan Asan and Kuttiyamma in Chempazhanthy near Thiruvananthapuram, he mastered Tamil, Malayalam, and Sanskrit under his father's guidance.

In 1877, Nanu pursued advanced studies under the renowned scholar Kummampilli Raman Pillai Asan in the traditional gurukula system.

Recognising his brilliance, Raman Pillai granted Nanu special privileges to engage deeply with Sanskrit classics.

Nanu began teaching in his village, earning the title "Nanu Asan."

However, his journey from Nanu Asan to Sree Narayana Guru transformed Kerala's social and spiritual landscape.

A pivotal moment in his life was meeting Chattampi Swamikal, a scholar and philosopher, whose ideas deeply influenced Guru's spiritual quest.

Chattampi Swamikal introduced Sree Narayana Guru to Ayyavu Swamikal, from whom he learned the practices of meditation and yoga.

Guru continued his spiritual journey, eventually settling in the Pillathadam cave at Maruthwamala, where he established a hermitage and dedicated eight years to deep meditation and contemplation.

By 1884, Nanu had renounced worldly life to seek spiritual enlightenment.

During his wanderings, he achieved self-realisation and immersed himself in India's sacred texts.

On the night of Sivarathri in February 1888, he performed a groundbreaking act by consecrating a Shiva Linga at Aruvippuram known as 'Aruvippuram Prathishta' which saw the emergence of Guru as a renaissance leader.

This revolutionary act, unprecedented in Indian religious history, challenged caste barriers, uplifted marginalised communities, and fostered social reform.

Guru inscribed the temple at Aruvippuram with a profound message: "This is the model abode where all men live in brotherhood devoid of dividing walls of caste or race or hatred of rival faith."

This act laid the foundation for interfaith harmony, social equality, and the rejection of caste hierarchies.

In 1913, Guru founded the Advaita Ashram in Aluva in Ernakulam district, a centre for spiritual learning.

There, he established a Sanskrit school with the aim of preserving the sanctity of the language and using it as a medium to convey universal spiritual teachings to devoted disciples.

In 1921, Guru presided over the annual meeting of the All Kerala Association of Brotherhood held at the Ashram.

During the event, he shared his transformative message: "Whatever may be the differences in man's creed, dress, language, etc., because they all belong to the same kind of creation, there is no harm in dining together or having marital relations with one another."

To further empower communities, Guru championed the ideals of education and unity. His call to "Obtain freedom through education and strength through organisation" led to the establishment of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam on May 15, 1903.

The organisation, in which Guru was first president and renowned poet Kumaran Asan general secretary, aimed at uniting oppressed communities, fostering self-confidence and societal respect.

On January 11, 1928, Guru established the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom at Sivagiri, Varkala, which later evolved into the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust.

His tireless efforts uplifted millions, making him one of modern India's most revered saints and social reformers.

Daiva Dasakam, a prayer composed by Sree Narayana Guru around 1914, consists of 10 verses rooted in the philosophy of Advaita Vedanta.

Designed to convey complex spiritual principles in a simple and accessible manner, it serves as an introduction to Advaita philosophy for the common man. This timeless work has been translated into over 100 languages and scripts, reflecting its universal appeal.

Guru's literary contributions include notable works like Brahmavidya Panchakam, Charama Slokangal, and Chidambarashtakam, written in Malayalam, Sanskrit, and Tamil.

He also translated significant texts such as the Isavasya Upanishad, Ozhivil Odukkam, and Thirukkural, further enriching spiritual and philosophical thought.

Eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Nobel laureate Rabindrnath Tagore visited Guru at Sivagiri.

Narayana Guru attained samadhi at Sivagiri, in the presence of devotees on September 20, 1928 just three weeks after his 72nd birthday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)