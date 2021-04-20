New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has listed out a few instances of humanitarian work carried out by the staff of South-East District during the weekend curfew imposed amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The work included rushing an accident victim to a hospital, providing food, medicines and oxygen cylinder to two families positive for COVID-19.

On the noon of April 18, a lady from Jamia Nagar met with an accident near gate no.1 JMI university. "Her scooty slipped and she sustained injuries. Constable Ravi no. 2416/SE deployed at JMI university gate no. 1 picket in view of weekend curfew amid COVID-19 pandemic rushed to lift her and took her to nearby Bansal hospital by his personal car without delay. First aid was provided to her," read an official statement.

On the same day, a PCR call was received in Kalkaji Police Station regarding scarcity of food and medicine to a COVID-19 positive family in Kalkaji.

"The beat staff immediately provided them food, medicine and other necessary commodities. Further, the beat staff provided them with his personal number so that in case of any emergency, they could contact him," the statement said.

In another instance, staff of the same police station provided an oxygen cylinder to the COVID-19 positive family in DDA flats, Delhi at the hour of need. "Since the hospitals are facing scarcity off oxygen gas cylinder, the couple was overwhelmed with such quick and positive response of Delhi Police and poignantly said "Delhi Police: Dil Ki Police"," it said.

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.

A six-day lockdown has already been imposed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government as it attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)