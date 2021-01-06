Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): The sale of fur shoes is skyrocketing in the markets of Srinagar and the demands have increased after a severe cold and heavy snowfall in Kashmir this year.

The winter shoes, known as 'fur boots," are being purchased by locals to protect their feet from severe cold. It is considered as the best solution to keep feet warm and fight with a severe cold during four to five months of the winter season. The sale of fur shoes is generally on rise as people take them to prevent themselves from chilly weather conditions. Local shoemakers are working round the clock to complete the demands of various dealers.

"Our work is going on. We are doing well in terms of business. The business has increased after the recent snowfall. The fur shoes help people in keeping their feet warm and protect them from cold," Rehmatullah Khan, fur shoes maker told ANI.

"This year we could not manage to fulfill the orders earlier due to the Covid but now things are going normal. So we are getting a good number of orders as the temperature is decreasing and good snowfall is going on for the last few days that help in our business," he added.

Shopkeeper Mushtaq Ahmad, who sells fur shoes said, "We are witnessing harsh winter here. The temperature drops to minus 7 and 9-degree Celcius. People prefer to purchase fur shoes over costly shoes. We are providing varieties of fur shoes to them."

Locals are purchasing them in large numbers as chilly weather conditions and snowfall have made the temperatures dip sharply, making the people reach for the fur shoes. People mainly prefer fur shoes in winters as it helps them in keeping warm.

"The fur shoes are important here as we witness harsh winter here due to snowfall. It keeps our feet warm. We use it from December to February. There are various varieties of fur shoes including waterproof ones. These shoes are good in comparison to ordinary ones, "said Lubna, a customer who was purchasing fur shoes at a shop.

Another customer Firdous Ilahi said, "Fur shoes are being preferred by people as they provide more warmth as compared to other shoes. These shoes keep our feet warm and we can walk easily even during snowfall."

For the past few days, various districts of Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar is receiving heavy rainfall. The mountainous regions are witnessing a fresh bout of snowfall and people were seen bundled up in sweaters and jackets. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)