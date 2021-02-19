By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A heated argument took place in the meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on defence over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's questions related to defence and procurement on Thursday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence were present in the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi has attended the meeting in the third session and asked several questions related to defence but the chairman of the standing committee intervened and asked him to discuss his questions in a separate meeting which will be called after a few days," sources, who were presented in the meeting, told ANI.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on defence was held at Parliament in connection with the examination of Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2021-22.

A member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the meeting was "very storming".

Rahul Gandhi had been attacking the Central government over the India-China border tensions and even alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given away Indian Indian territory to China.

The CDS, defence secretary, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) and other several defence senior officials, who were present in the meeting, gave a detailed presentation in connection to budget allocations and their usage.

Directorate General of Quality Assurance(DGQA), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sainik Schools; and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme with Air Force, Defence Research and Development Ordnance Factories (OFs) officials gave their presentation to the members. (ANI)

