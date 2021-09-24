New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the developing Parshuram Kund in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is sanctioned under the 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) scheme of Ministry of Tourism with the cost of Rs 37.88 crores in January 2021.

The event was graced by the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister of Tourism Arunachal Pradesh Nakap Nalo, among others.

The PRASHAD is a central sector scheme with complete financial assistance by the Centre. The scheme was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the vision of focused infrastructure development to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development. The scheme is aimed at infrastructure development to envisage world-class infrastructural development of the sites with special emphasis on tourist facilities including tourist facilitation centers, way-side amenities parking, public convenience, illumination and sound and light shows.

The components sanctioned in the project include interventions near the parking area, tourist information centre, rain shelters, kiosks, interventions near Mela ground, viewpoints, souvenir shops, water supply line, approach road, food court/ Prasadam centre, pilgrim waiting hall, drainage, development of Kund area, changing rooms, viewing gallery, public amenities and slope stabilization. (ANI)

