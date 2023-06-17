Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting, which saw delegates discussing a plethora of issues related to food systems over the last three days here, on Saturday adopted the common outcome document.

Titled 'Outcome Document and Chair's Summary', the report reiterated the commitment of all G20 Agriculture Ministers to food security and nutrition for all through the development of inclusive, resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems.

The document, among others, called for action on food security and nutrition.

The consensus was reached after deliberations on various issues centred around the agriculture sector during the three-day meeting (June 15-17).

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the meeting was attended by the 20 member countries of G20, invited countries and representatives of 10 international organisations.

He said 40 representatives expressed their views in the ministerial meeting.

Observing that the agriculture sector is facing several challenges globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message to the meeting on Friday, urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action for achieving global food security.

India is currently the president of the Group of 20 forum and the yearlong events will culminate in the leadership summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

