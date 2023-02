Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) As part of India's G20 presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting here from February 13-15, officials said on Sunday.

Workshops, discussions, and experiences, including side events on themes that complement the overall DEWG agenda, will be held as part of the three-day event, it said.

There will be four workshops focussing on digital public infrastructure -- sharing implementation experiences of digital identity in various countries, sharing of cyber security solutions for MSMEs, digital public infrastructure to boost attainment of sustainable development goals and use of geo-spatial technologies for infrastructure and product development in digital economy.

Alongside these workshops, the digital initiatives of Uttar Pradesh will also be showcased.

In addition, an exhibition with Digital India experience centre has been set up to showcase how Digital India has transformed the lives of a billion plus population in India using cutting-edge technologies.

Visitors can engage with more than 40 digital transformational initiatives in the experience centre.

The DEWG meetings in India will continue to work towards the vision of digital transformation and the global digital economy as a means of fostering innovation and delivering public services in a secure cyber environment through a digitally skilled workforce.

The next two days will feature focused deliberations on the priority areas of DEWG -- digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity in the digital economy, and digital skilling.

The DEWG was originally formed in 2017 as part of the German G20 presidency with the aim of promoting the implementation of a secure, interconnected, and inclusive digital economy.

With the global digital economy estimated to be worth USD 11 trillion and expected to reach USD 23 trillion by 2025, the DEWG plays a critical role in shaping the global policy discourse in the digital space.

In addition to the G20 member countries, India has also invited guest countries and International organisations like the World Bank, UNESCO, OECD, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and UNDP to participate in the DEWG meetings.

The DEWG will also meet in Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru in April, June and August. The ministerial meeting of DEWG will take place in Bengaluru.

