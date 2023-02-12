Kota, February 12: A fire broke out at a girls' hostel in Kota in Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said. The six-storeyed building was evacuated in time and there was no injury to anyone in the fire triggered by an electric short-circuit. Himachal Pradesh: Fire Engulfs Old Heritage Building Near CM’s Official Residence in Shimla, No Casualty Reported (See Pics).

The fire broke out on a ground-floor mess around 2.45 pm and the whole building was filled with smoke, chief fire officer of the Kota Municipal Corporation Rakesh Vyas said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Cowboy Barbecue in Mulund, Three Injured.

The hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area of the city housed around 50 girls preparing for various entrance examinations. The chief fire officer said the hostel did not have fire extinguishing equipment and the management would be served a notice in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)