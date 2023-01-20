New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Finland training programme issue, saying had the AAP leader made such spirited efforts for hospitals, clean water and combating pollution, the face and fate of Delhi would have changed.

The Delhi government has "again sent" a proposal to the Lt Governor's Office to send teachers of state-run schools for the training programme to Finland, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday, days after Delhi LG V K Saxena allegedly rejected a similar proposal.

The fresh proposal was sent amid rising tensions between the Kejriwal government and Saxena over several issues.

Kejriwal also expressed hope that permission would be granted for the teachers to travel abroad for the programme.

"The kind of spirited efforts that Kejriwal is making to ensure the Finland trip, had he made such efforts for Jan Lokpal, (combating) pollution, clean water, Yamuna and hospitals, then the face and fate of Delhi would have changed #DelhiNeedsHonesty," Gambhir, the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal had earlier said Saxena twice returned a file containing the proposal, asking if a cost-benefit analysis of the programme had been done.

The Raj Niwas, in a series of tweets, then clarified that the Lt Governor had only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past.

Saxena advised the government to identify similar training programmes in Indian institutions, it had said. PTI KND

