Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar was officially inaugurated at the State Central Library in Shillong, on February 26. The 10-day exhibition, organised by the Meghalaya Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDC Ltd) and sponsored by the Office of the DC (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is scheduled from February 26 to March 7, 2025.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Santa Mary Shylla, MLA and Chairman of MHHDC Ltd., who served as the chief guest for the event. The program was also attended by other distinguished dignitaries and esteemed guests.

In her inaugural speech, Santa Mary Shylla stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the North East through exhibitions like the Gandhi Shilp Bazaar. The chief guest also urged attendees to engage with the artisans and support their work.

The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar serves as a vital platform for artisans to showcase their skills and connect with a wider audience. The exhibition features 20 craft forms from artisans and weavers across all Northeastern states, showcasing handwoven textiles, cane & bamboo crafts, pottery, stone carvings, and more. (ANI)

