India News | Gangster Chhota Shakeel's Sister Dies

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:32 PM IST
India News | Gangster Chhota Shakeel's Sister Dies

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) An elder sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel died at a hospital in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Hamida Farook Sayyad, who was in her late 50s, was admitted to a hospital after she showed symptoms of coronavirus infection, the police official said.

Also Read | DDMA Exempts Govt Functionaries, Staff Members From 7-Day Home Quarantine After Inter-State Travel: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Sayyad died during treatment while the results of her COVID-19 test were awaited, the official added.

She lived in Mumbra with husband and three children.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy.

Shakeel's younger sister Fahmida had died in Mumbai last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

