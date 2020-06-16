Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy

News IANS| Jun 16, 2020 05:35 PM IST
A+
A-
PM Narendra Modi Asks States to Follow Punjab's COVID-19 Micro-Containment and House-to-House Surveillance Strategy
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, June 16: Appreciating Punjab's COVID-19 micro-containment and house-to-house surveillance strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked all other states to adopt the model, which was helping Punjab successfully control the spread of the pandemic to a significant extent. Intervening as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was describing the state's model to combat COVID-19, Modi suggested that all states should follow the same strategic approach to effectively counter the pandemic.

The Prime Minister was conducting a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of several states, as part of his scheduled two-day interactions to review the COVID-19 situation and management strategies of all the states. He will be holding a similar meeting with the remaining Chief Ministers on Wednesday. During the meeting, Amarinder Singh suggested to the Prime Minister that a group, which should include a few Chief Ministers, be set up to discuss and formulate a coordinated Centre-state response to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the economy. PM Narendra Modi Says 'COVID-19 Situation Not That Huge in India as in Other Parts of World, Death Rate Among Lowest'.

During the conference with Modi, who was joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the Chief Minister requested the Centre should work closely with the states to ease the distress caused by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. While living with COVID-19 was the new normal since the lockdown could not continue indefinitely as the cycle of economy, once broken, takes a long time to restart, the need of the hour was to take care of both lives and livelihoods, as the Prime Minister had himself said in his meeting in April, he noted.

Amarinder Singh recalled that when, in early April, he had said COVID-19 impact could go on till September, he had been called an alarmist by some people. But with experts now warning that the pandemic could continue even beyond September, it was important to learn to co-exist with it and cope with it better, he said, underlining the need for the Central and state governments to work in close coordination.

Calling for urgent steps to mitigate Punjab's financial stress, he said a detailed memorandum had already been sent to the Centre, listing out the impact of COVID-19 and also seeking fiscal and non-fiscal assistance. Even as he thanked the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for the release of GST payment of around Rs 2,800 crore in early June, Amarinder Singh said while he appreciated that the Centre was also under financial stress, he had to request for release of the state's pending share of taxes to tide over the fiscal crisis.

The crisis in Punjab was likely to be acute with around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore shortfall in revenue collection on various counts, he said. Even though Punjab's contribution to the all-India cases was less than one per cent (at 3,140 cases) at present, with a mortality rate of 2.1 per cent and recovery rate of 75 per cent, the curve was rising as a result of the inbound travellers and the easing of restrictions and more mixing of people, the Chief Minister said, giving a status update on the COVID-19 situation prevailing in the state.

Emphasising the need for more tests, despite the current 5,527 tests per million in Punjab being higher than the all India average of 4,088, Amarinder Singh reiterated his request to the Prime Minister to direct Central institutions in Chandigarh and Punjab to increase testing capacity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Amarinder Singh COVID 19 House-to-House Surveillance Micro-Containment Narendra Modi Punjab
You might also like
No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
News

No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department
COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%
South

COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%
BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
Cricket

BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
Video of Boy Hiding Behind Vehicle on Seeing Police Car Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of Boy Hiding Behind Vehicle on Seeing Police Car Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details)
Hollywood

Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details)
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Calls for Strong Response to Repeated Violations by China, Says ‘Each Sign of Weakness on Our Part Makes Chinese Reaction More Belligerent’
Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government
World

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Imperial College London to Begin Clinical Trials This Week, Project Funded by UK Government
ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava Writes to Health Ministry, Urges Govt to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19 in Delhi Using Rapid Antigen Detection Test
News

ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava Writes to Health Ministry, Urges Govt to Ramp Up Testing for COVID-19 in Delhi Using Rapid Antigen Detection Test
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement