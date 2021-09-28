Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) Thane police on Tuesday said it was conducting a 'primary inquiry' into complaints that a contractor tasked with immersing Ganesh idols in Upvan Lake in the city had not done a proper job.

Also Read | CAT 2021 Admit Card To be Released On October 27 at 5 PM, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket Online at iimcat.ac.in.

Ganeshotsav was celebrated across the state from September 10 to 19 this year.

Also Read | JMI Admission Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at jmicoe.in.

"We have received complaints since Monday that the contractor had not immersed the idols properly and this had hurt the sentiments of people. We are inquiring into the matter and no FIR has been lodged as yet," Senior Inspector Sadashiv Nikam of Vartak Nagar police station told PTI.

NCP corporator Shannu Pathan said he has complained to Thane Municipal Corporation chief Vipin Sharma demanding action against the contractor, while BJP leader Sitaram Rane said civic authorities must act quickly on the issue.

TMC officials could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)