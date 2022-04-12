Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) A war of words broke out between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) on Monday.

Gehlot targeted Shekhawat that he was not able to get the ERCP the status of a project of national importance from the Centre.

In response, Shekhawat said Gehlot's statement reflects his anguish over his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the chief minister has not forgotten the defeat till date.

The entire controversy erupted after Gehlot on Sunday asked Shekhawat to get the prime minister declare the ERCP a project of national importance. He also accused the Union minister of being involved in an attempt to topple his government in the state two years ago.

"I sense anguish of the defeat of his son in Jodhpur in Shri Ashok Gehlot's statements. Till today, he has not forgotten the result of Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat. Since then he considers me his worst enemy. But, I sympathise with him," Shekhawat said.

He alleged that Gehlot is not only misusing government machinery to instigate him but also making absurd statements himself.

"I have challenged him to prove their concocted allegations against Modi ji but instead of providing proof he wants to push the main issue in the debate," Shekhawat said.

He said, "Like him (Gehlot), his method of politics has become irrelevant. He should now retire from politics, the people of his party also want the same."

Gehlot targeted Shekhawat over the ERCP, saying he is not doing anything for the state despite being a Union minister.

"It is beyond comprehension that if a desert and water-stressed state like Rajasthan does not get the status of a national project (for ERCP), then which state will get it?," he said.

The national project status to ERCP would enable its fast completion and hence 13 districts of east Rajasthan would get drinking and irrigation water, Gehlot said.

The project aims to harvest surplus water, available during the rainy season in rivers in southern Rajasthan such as Chambal and its tributaries including Kunnu, Parvati, Kalisindh, and use it in 13 south-eastern districts of the state where there is a scarcity of water for drinking and irrigation, the chief minister said.

“With limited resources of the state government, this project will take 15 years to complete and the cost of the project will also increase. If the central government gives it the status of a national project and if the grant is received, the work will also be completed faster and at a lower cost," he tweeted.

"Our intention is that the work of ERCP should be completed soon, so that 13 districts of East Rajasthan can get drinking and irrigation water. The state government has so far spent about Rs 1,000 crore on ERCP and has proposed Rs 9,600 crores in this year's budget," he added.

