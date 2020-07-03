New Delhi, July 3: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is scheduled to reach Leh on Friday, said sources. He will be briefed on the present situation in the Eastern Ladakh sector by the 14 Corps officials.

General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled. The Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

