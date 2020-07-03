Mumbai, July 3: Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh urged people in the city to do shopping closer to home amid the rising coronavirus cases. Taking to Twitter, he mentioned that the timings till when people are allowed to be in their neighbourhood area for shopping are from 5 am to 9 pm. There is night curfew in the city between 9 pm to 5 am and the exception will be made only for medical or emergency services.

Mumbai Police also reminded people to carry their office ID/Documents for travelling to work. People have been urged to embrace safety and avoid crowding under section 144 that is currently applicable in the city. Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai, Announces Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok As Coronavirus Cases Rise.

Here's what the Mumbai Police tweeted:

Mumbaikars Unite Against COVID-19 -Do permitted shopping closer to home(5am-9pm) -Don’t forget office ID/documents if travelling for permitted work -Embrace safety,avoid crowding u/s 144 -Night curfew(9pm-5am) with exceptions for emergency/medical services & supplies#SafetyFirst https://t.co/AhHcD1UoyU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

Mumbaikars Can Workout Now, Says Mumbai Police:

Mumbaikars Can Now Work ‘Out’!

Citizens can now step out for individual physical exercise (like cycling, jogging, running , walking) in open spaces in their neighbourhood between 5am-7pm

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144 of the CrPC amid the rising coronavirus cases. The order prohibits presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions. The order has been signed by Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and will remain in force till July 15.

Maharashtra is the worst hit in the coronavirus pandemic in India with a total of 1,80,298 cases and 8,053 people have so far died in the state.

