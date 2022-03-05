New Delhi, Mar 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government over impending fuel price hike after assembly polls and asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as he said the "election offer" will end soon.

He took to Twitter to take a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl From Haridwar Gang-Raped in Meerut, Cops Find Accused Using Facebook.

"Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is going to end soon," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" and "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

The Congress has been accusing the BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

Also Read | Inter-State Water Disputes Act Needs to Be Totally Amended to Overcome Narrow Political Considerations, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

The current phase of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that started on February 10, will end on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)