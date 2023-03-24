Ghaziabad, March 24: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling his wife to death suspecting of having an affair, police here said. Bijendra, the husband, was arrested on the basis of evidence gathered from CCTV footage and other investigation, DCP city Nipun Agarwal told the media in a press conference.

Bijendra told the police that he had married Sandhya, 24, on November 30 last year. After some days, he started suspecting his wife, which caused several fights between them, police said. Odisha Shocker: Wife Strangles Husband to Death With Scarf After He Complains of Ants in Rice, Arrested.

A day after the death of Sandhya's uncle, on March 20, Bijendra had sent his wife to her native place in Nandgram. On March 21, Bijendra's father too died and he called Sandhya and asked her to return, but she did not come. This infuriated Bijendra and he made a plan to kill her, police said. Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

On Wednesday, Bijendra went to his in-laws' house and asked Sandhya why she did not return home and got into a fight with her, and ended up strangling her with her dupatta, police said.

