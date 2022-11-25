Mumbai, November 25: The Odisha police recently arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in Rourkela. As per reports, the woman allegedly strangled her husband to death after after the two had a heated argument. Police officials said that the woman strangled her husband to death with a scarf.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman killed her husband after the two had an heated argument. A police officer said that a fight took place between the coupe after the husband found ants in his rice while having dinner. The incident took place in Odisha's Sundargarh district. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

The incident came to light after the woman's father-in-law Sashi Bhusan Bagh lodged a complaint against her. The deceased has been identified as Hemanta Bagh (35). Cops said that Bagh worked as a driver. He lived with his wife Sarita, daughter Hemalata (7) and son Soumya (4).

In his compliant, Bagh's father said that his daughter-in-law Sarita served served rice to his son when he sat down for dinner. However, Bagh found ants in the rice and sought an explanation for the same. Following this, an argument took place between the two and in a fit of rage, Sarita strangled him. Odisha Shocker: Stray Dog Mauls Girl Child to Death, Injures 12 People in Balangir; Cops Say No Trace of Canine.

