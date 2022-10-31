Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 31 (ANI): The girlfriend of a youth who died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital recently confessed to police that she had poisoned him as her marriage was fixed with another man, police said.

Greeshma, the girlfriend of Sharon Raj, confessed that she had given him a poisoned Ayurvedic decoction and juice, said ADGP Ajith Kumar. She first gave him what she said was an Ayurvedic medicine and when he said it was bitter, she gave him some juice. After consuming it, Sharon started vomiting and and his friend took him back from her house. Sharon was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and died on October 25.

ADGP Ajith Kumar said that Sharon's vomit was bluish green in colour. The doctor raised some suspicion but there were no traces of acid in the body as per the post mortem report .Then police examined the possibility of pesticides and reached Kapiq.Soon after his death, Sharon's family has alleged that he was poisoned at Greeshma's house and she was questioned by police twice. There were contradictions in her statements. Police questioned Greeshma and her parents in the morning today and she confessed that she had poisoned him. Greeshma's marriage with another man was fixed and she wanted to avoid Sharon. She first tried to tell him some astrological stories that her first husband would die after marriage as per astrology. But when it did not work, she she decided to kill Sharon.

Police will arrest and record the statement of Greeshma. (ANI)

